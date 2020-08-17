Left Menu
General Election to be held on 17 October: PM Jacinda Ardern

“This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-08-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 07:38 IST
“This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the General Election will be held on 17 October.

"The Electoral Commission, via the Ministry of Justice, has advised me that a safe and accessible election is achievable on this date. This short delay gives the Commission more time to prepare including freeing up facilities for early voting during school holidays," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Moving the date by four weeks also gives all parties a fair shot to campaign and delivers New Zealander's certainty without unnecessarily long delays.

"With the re-emergence of Covid-19 in our community these are not ordinary times and so while the decision as to the election date sits with me, I spoke with all party leaders to seek their views.

"Covid will be with us for some time to come. Continuously pushing out an election does not lessen the risk of disruption and this is why the Electoral Commission has planned for the possibility of holding an election where the country is at Level 2, and with some parts at Level 3.

"I will not change the election date again.

Key dates

Today: Business committee meets this afternoon to agree on a parliament timetable

6 September: Parliament dissolves

13 September: Writ Day, nominations close 18 September

3 October: Advance voting begins, last day for the return of the writ is 12 November

17 October: Election day

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

