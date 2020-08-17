Left Menu
Development News Edition

Direct Kerala Police not to collect call records of COVID patients: Ramesh Chennithala moves HC

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the state police not to collect call detail records of COVID-19 patients and persons likely infected under quarantine from any service provider.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 12:27 IST
Direct Kerala Police not to collect call records of COVID patients: Ramesh Chennithala moves HC
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the state police not to collect call detail records of COVID-19 patients and persons likely infected under quarantine from any service provider. Chennithala, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, moved a plea in the High Court claiming that the State government's action is unconstitutional. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last week informed that the police were collecting the call detail records of COVID-19 patients for contact tracing to arrest the spread of viral disease in the state. Kerala police are using the contact-tracing strategy to determine how many people came in contact with the COVID-19 positive patients and whether these people are showing any symptoms of the disease.

Vijayan had during a press meeting on August 13 rejected the concerns about this move intruding into the privacy of citizens and clarified that there will be no intrusion into the patient's privacy.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: CBI arrests Gramin Bank GM for taking bribe

The General Manager of Prathama Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank was caught red-handed by officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI for taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Moradabad. The CBI officials have seized Rs 5 lakh in cash and LED TV from...

Malaika Arora shares stunning pictures in traditional avatar

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Monday soared temperatures as she channeled her traditional avatar in a Manish Malhotras designer lehenga for a photoshoot. The 46-year-old diva shared her stunning pictures on Instagram, in which she flaunte...

Trouble in Visva Bharati campus over boundary wall construction

Trouble erupted at the Visva Bharati campus in West Bengals Birbhum district on Monday as a large number of people ransacked the universitys properties protesting the construction of a boundary wall at the Pous Mela ground. Sources said tha...

Poland monitoring situation on Belarus border, deputy minister says

Poland is monitoring the situation on its border with Belarus, as the Belarusian army plans to hold drills this week in the Grodno region bordering Poland and Lithuania, Deputy Defence Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said on Monday.Longtime B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020