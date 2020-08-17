COVID-19: With highest-ever single day recoveries of 57,584, India's recovery rate crosses 72 pc

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the mark of 72 percent as the country records its "highest-ever single day of recoveries" with 57,584 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. "India has been marching firmly on the road to enhance recoveries every day. Today, the country registered the highest single-day recoveries with as many as 57,584 COVID-19 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. This achievement has further spurred India's recovery rate to cross the 72 percent milestone," read a statement from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Health Ministry added, "India's COVID-19 recoveries have reached nearly 2 million (19,19,842). This has ensured that the difference between the recovered and active cases continues to expand. It is 12,42,942 today." The Ministry informed that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the country has "further slumped" to 1.92 percent.