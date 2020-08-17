Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: With highest-ever single day recoveries of 57,584, India's recovery rate crosses 72 pc

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the mark of 72 per cent as the country records its "highest-ever single day of recoveries" with 57,584 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:34 IST
COVID-19: With highest-ever single day recoveries of 57,584, India's recovery rate crosses 72 pc
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the mark of 72 percent as the country records its "highest-ever single day of recoveries" with 57,584 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. "India has been marching firmly on the road to enhance recoveries every day. Today, the country registered the highest single-day recoveries with as many as 57,584 COVID-19 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. This achievement has further spurred India's recovery rate to cross the 72 percent milestone," read a statement from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Health Ministry added, "India's COVID-19 recoveries have reached nearly 2 million (19,19,842). This has ensured that the difference between the recovered and active cases continues to expand. It is 12,42,942 today." The Ministry informed that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the country has "further slumped" to 1.92 percent.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

HHM PURE Launched, Aims at Attaining Higher Level of Immunity and Protection

Palakkad, Kerala, India Business Wire India PURE is a combination of 43 different handpicked herbs that have proven health benefits. The process is modelled on more than 5000 year old ancient Indian tradition of cure for various lif...

Mamata speaks to Governor Dhankhar over Visva Bharati's law and order situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday spoke to states Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, minutes after the latter expressed concern that the law and order situation at the Visva Bharati University was alarming. Just had a word with C...

Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the RB legends second death anniversary. The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic Respect, shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on S...

Raj govt defers hike of 10 pc in entry fee at national parks, sanctuaries

Rajasthan government has postponed an annual increase of 10 per cent in entry fee to protected forest areas in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said Monday. The government said there is a possibility of a fall in the number of visitors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020