Fire incident reported at Parliament Annexe building

Seven fire tenders were rushed to Parliament Annexe building in central Delhi after a fire incident was reported there Monday morning, an official said. The Delhi Fire Services official said the fire broke out in room number 633 on the sixth floor of the building.

No one was injured and the damage was confined to that room, he said. A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short circuit.

The fire has been brought under control, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.