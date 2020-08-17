Rajesh Deshmukh appointed Pune collector

Rajesh Deshmukh appointed Pune collectorPTI | Pune | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:01 IST
The Maharashtra government onMonday appointed IAS officer Dr Rajesh Deshmukh as the newcollector of Pune, a senior official from the districtadministration said
Deshmukh was serving as the managing director ofHaffkine Institute in Mumbai
Earlier this month, the then Pune collector NavalKishore Ram was transferred to the Prime Minister's Office asdeputy secretary.
