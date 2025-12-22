Chilling Twilight: North India's Foggy Days and Cold Waves

Most northern regions in India are enduring severe cold conditions despite minimum temperatures being slightly above normal, as reported on Monday. Dense fog is impacting visibility in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipating persistent fog through December 27.

In Delhi, the temperatures range between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius during the day and 8 to 11 degrees at night. Despite some locations recording above-normal minimum temperatures, the maximum was below average. Visibility challenges were noted, particularly at Palam, which experienced improved conditions later in the morning.

Across Kashmir, recent precipitation has altered night and day temperatures, with another round of snow or rain predicted. Himachal Pradesh may see light snow and rain, while dense fog warnings are in place for Punjab and other regions until the end of December. The IMD also projects dense fog in isolated Himalayan areas and across several northern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)