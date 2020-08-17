Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF sends 'protest note' to BGB over infiltration, cross- border crimes

According to a statement issued by the BSF South Bengal Frontier, a "smuggler" was shot by a pellet gun on the night of August 14 at Jalangi border outpost area. A patrol party had observed suspicious movement by five to six miscreants on Friday near the international boundary, where the BSF has erected a cattle fence.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:58 IST
BSF sends 'protest note' to BGB over infiltration, cross- border crimes

The BSF has sent a "protest note" to its counterpart in Bangladesh, asking it to check instances of cross-border infiltration by its nationals, days after a suspected smuggler from the neighbouring country was shot by the force in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. According to a statement issued by the BSF South Bengal Frontier, a "smuggler" was shot by a pellet gun on the night of August 14 at Jalangi border outpost area.

A patrol party had observed suspicious movement by five to six miscreants on Friday near the international boundary, where the BSF has erected a cattle fence. "When challenged by the BSF troops, the miscreants attacked the patrol team with sharp-edged weapons and daggers.

Sensing life risk, a BSF personnel fired one round from his pump action gun. The miscreants then fled in different directions taking advantage of the darkness," the BSF said in its note to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Later, while searching the area, one miscreant was found lying injured with a bag by his side, it said.

"The injured was immediately taken to a hospital where he was administered first aid and was further referred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore. There, the doctor on duty declared him brought dead," the statement by the Border Security Force (BSF) said. An FIR has been lodged in this regard at a local police station after the BSF filed its complaint.

"A few days ago, Bangladeshi smugglers had also broken the finger of one of the BSF troopers of border outpost Jalangi during a scuffle. "Over the past four months, in three different incidents, trans-border criminals had resorted to firing at BSF troops with country-made weapons. This is unacceptable," the statement added.

According to BSF officials, miscreants have been "regularly trying to smuggle goods" through an area near the border outpost of Jalangi..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Researchers suggest osmotic therapy device for spinal cord injuries

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus: EU 'appeasement' of Turkey in exploration row will go nowhere

Cyprus on Monday criticised European Union partners over what it said was diffidence amounting to a policy of appeasement in dealing with Turkey, locked in a stand-off with Cyprus and Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterran...

5 persons at Pawar's Mumbai residence test COVID-19 positive

Five persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawars residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official said on Monday. Pawars test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for...

17 prisoners in Dhanbad Divisional Jail test positive for COVID-19

As many as 17 inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said. Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Dhanbad Raj Maheswaram said, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sun...

15 UP districts hit by floods; CM directs officials to maintain social distancing in relief camps

With 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh hit by floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to maintain social distancing in relief camps set up in the deluge-hit areas. He asked officials to segregate those who have fever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020