JK: Militants killed in encounter after 3 security personnel martyred in attack

Two militants, suspected to belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police official said. He said the encounter began hours after the attack on a 'naka' party of the security forces in which two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hours after a militant attack left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead in Baramulla district of the union territory on Monday, security forces chased the ultras and killed two of them in an encounter, police said. Two militants, suspected to belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police official said.

He said the encounter began hours after the attack on a 'naka' party of the security forces in which two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed. Immediately after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched the searches to nab the militants, he said.

Contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said. He said the operation was going on, when the last report came in.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said three militants suspected to belong to LeT carried out the attack. "According to eye witnesses, there were three militants who came from the nearby dense orchards and started firing indiscriminately on the 'naka' in which our three jawans -- two from CRPF and one J-K Police -- were martyred. It seems the LeT has carried out the attack. We will give them a befitting reply soon," Kumar told reporters at the site of the attack.

"We have cordoned off the area and searches are on. We are hopeful that we will neutralise them soon," he had said. Asked whether the militants have changed their strategy and were attacking the security forces and then fleeing the spot, the IGP said it was a matter of concern, but the forces will soon find a solution to the problem.

"It is a matter of concern. The number of forces on a 'naka' point is less and is normally in a remote area where they (militants) conceal themselves by coming along with civilians and then fire on the forces. We have faced losses and they have managed to flee a few times, but we will soon find a response to this tactic and end this problem," he said.

