Punjab MLA tests positive for COVID-19; Finance Minister goes into self-quarantine

Punjab MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, while Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal announced he was going into self-quarantine after he came into contact with the Bathinda district police chief who has been infected with the virus.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:23 IST
Punjab MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, while Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal announced he was going into self-quarantine after he came into contact with the Bathinda district police chief who has been infected with the virus. Ayali, the Shiromani Akali Dal legislator from Dakha constituency, made the announcement on Facebook. He said he had undergone a test after developing mild symptoms of the disease and his report came positive.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Badal shared on social media that he had come in contact with the Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police who tested positive for the virus. "Our SSP from Bathinda has been tested coronavirus positive and I met him on August 15 for the Independence Day function. On medical advice and for the safety of my family and workers, I am going into self-quarantine and as such no public meetings will be held by me during this period," Badal wrote on his Facebook page.

On Sunday, Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths for the past several days.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was not averse to imposing harsher measures to check further spread of COVID-19 in the state. The chief minister said the pandemic situation in the state was grim with over 31,000 cases and more than 800 fatalities.

