Assam floods: 11,962 people affected in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa districts
As many as 11,962 persons have been affected in the districts -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa -- here due to flood in the state, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday.ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:50 IST
As many as 11,962 persons have been affected in the districts -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa -- here due to flood in the state, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday. Two relief camps and one relief distribution centre has been opened in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts of the state as of today.
Meanwhile, in Lakhimpur, two bodies have been recovered and several people are missing after a sudden rise in the water levels of the Singara river. The houses of over 100 people have been submerged in the floodwaters along with roads. Over 10 villages are inundated in the district.
"There wasn't much rain, still the water levels have increased. I think North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) must have released water due to which the main road of our village has been broken and about 10 to 15 villages have completely submerged. We had also complained to the water department several times that the dam here is very weak, three people have swept away in the water, so far no one has any clue," said a local. (ANI)
