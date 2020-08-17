Uttarakhand CM condoles death of Pandit Jasraj
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday expressed grief at the death of famous classical singer Pandit Jasraj describing it as a big loss to the music world. CM Rawat prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to Jasraj's family members and admirers to bear the loss.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:16 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday expressed grief at the death of famous classical singer Pandit Jasraj describing it as a big loss to the music world. "Saddened to hear about the demise of Pandit Jasraj who was a pillar of Indian classical music. It is a big loss to the music world," Rawat said in a condolence message.
Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey in USA, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. CM Rawat prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to Jasraj's family members and admirers to bear the loss.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pandit Jasraj
- Trivendra Singh Rawat
- Uttarakhand
- Durga Jasraj
- New Jersey
- USA
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand to get snow leopard conservation centre
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 recovery rate falls by 23 pc
Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 1,000 each for for Anganwadi, ASHA workers on Raksha Bandhan
Thematic park depicting plant species associated with Lord Ram developed in Uttarakhand
Elderly woman carried on makeshift stretcher to hospital in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh