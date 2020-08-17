Uttarakhand CM condoles death of Pandit Jasraj

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday expressed grief at the death of famous classical singer Pandit Jasraj describing it as a big loss to the music world. "Saddened to hear about the demise of Pandit Jasraj who was a pillar of Indian classical music. It is a big loss to the music world," Rawat said in a condolence message.

Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey in USA, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. CM Rawat prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to Jasraj's family members and admirers to bear the loss.