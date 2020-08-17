Left Menu
Grievance redressal portal launched by Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday launched a digital Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) as a one-stop web portal to address complaints of the citizens in a time-bound manner.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday launched a digital Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) as a one-stop web portal to address complaints of the citizens in a time-bound manner. Singh said the portal, conceived and developed by the Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances (DGR&PG), would go a long way towards digitizing processes related to the delivery of services across various departments.

He also directed the chief secretary to encourage citizens to use this system. A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said the portal is aimed at boosting citizen-centric governance by leveraging the latest technology.

Citizens can now submit their grievances to the concerned government departments for resolution at http://connect.punjab.gov.in"connect.punjab.gov.in Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the PGRS would function as the central portal where all citizen grievances can be recorded by submission on the portal itself or by email, post, or in person at the Sewa Kendras. The state council of ministers has already approved the policy on Public Grievance Redressal 2020, which mandates strict timelines for the resolution of grievances so that citizens get relief in a time bound manner.

Through the portal, citizens would also be able to track the status of their grievances online, and will be alerted by SMS at every step of the process as officers look into their concerns..

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

