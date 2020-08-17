Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim gets 6-month extension
Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim has been granted an extension of six months by the Centre, said a senior state government official on Monday. Mukim, a 1985-batch Indian AdministrativeService officer, will now serve as the Chief Secretary till February- end, said the official. The 59-year-old bureaucrat, appointed to the top post in November 2019, was to retire on August 31.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:07 IST
The 59-year-old bureaucrat, appointed to the top post in November 2019, was to retire on August 31. "The Centre has approved the Gujarat government's proposal to give a six-month extension to Chief Secretary Anil Mukim. He will now serve till February-end," said the official.
A notification in this regard will be issued in the coming days, he added..
