Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDRs of patients helping UP trace COVID-19 contacts

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Crime) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said at times some people have tried to hide their contact details or given misleading, incorrect or incomplete information. "We get calls from the district integrated control room which provide us with information of infected people whose contacts are to be traced.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:27 IST
CDRs of patients helping UP trace COVID-19 contacts

Call Data Records (CDRs), used in crime investigation by police, are being analysed across Uttar Pradesh to trace contacts of COVID-19 patients, officials say. In Kerala, a controversy has erupted over the decision to allow police to access phone call records of COVID-19 patients for effective contact-tracing, with the opposition Congress slamming the Left government, saying it is an "infringement" on the privacy of citizens.

Some patients, the officials say, deliberately try to hide their information or share wrong or incomplete information with health officials during treatment, making it difficult to trace their contacts and prevent the chain of virus transmission. Sample this: Ghaziabad has so far detected 6,567 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials, 637 contacts (almost 10 per cent) were traced by the district police, which used surveillance methods, among others, for the job.

Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order) said, "The police chiefs of all the districts in the state have been instructed to use all viable means as required." "We have said that contact-tracing should be done. But how it will be done is to be decided by the district authorities," Kumar told PTI. Dr Bharat Bhushan, in-charge of contact-tracing in Gautam Buddh Nagar, another high caseload district, said primarily the teams comprising health and administration officials carry out the job.

There are five basic methods for contact-tracing, he said. First, the teams call up patients and find out their contacts. Then, there are rapid response teams (RRTs) which a site and gather information on COVID-19 patients.

At block levels, the teams gather details on the basis of the results of antigen-based COVID-19 tests. The results are quick, helping officials isolate families and contacts of infected persons. The officials remain connected with private and government labs which test COVID-19. The labs are mandated to fill up an ICMR-made form with details of a person who gets tested and accordingly their contacts are traced. The fifth method is gathering details about patients from L1, L2, and L3 hospitals in the district.

"Almost 90 to 95 per cent contact tracing is done by these methods. For remaining people, the police help is sought because at times the phone numbers of patient are switched off or go unresponsive, leading to difficulty in contact tracing," Bhushan told PTI. Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (Crime) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said at times some people have tried to hide their contact details or given misleading, incorrect or incomplete information.

"We get calls from the district integrated control room which provide us with information of infected people whose contacts are to be traced. This happens when the phone numbers given by such people are found inaccessible or address details yield no result," Singh, the senior officer involved in contact tracing in Ghaziabad, said. He said the police then use the CDR or surveillance methods to gather required information and trace contacts.

On privacy issues during surveillance of phones, Singh said, "Hiding or giving misleading information regarding COVID-19 is a crime according to the law." According to the last available UP government update, the state had 50,893 active cases of COVID-19. The overall tally of infection was 1,58,216 and the death toll stood at 2,515. On the brighter side, more than one lakh patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus and the state's recovery rate stood at 66.24 per cent, the official data showed on Monday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out in petrol bunk due to lorry tyre burst, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a petrol bunk after a lorrys tyre burst while refuelling at Surareddy Palem village, in Prakasam district on Monday. However, no injuries were reported as the fire was doused.A lorry went into BPCL petrol bunk to refill ...

Trump may support U.S. Postal Service funding if added to stimulus measures -Meadows

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday that the Trump administration is willing to support funding for the U.S. Postal Service if it accompanies a package of coronavirus stimulus measures.Speaking to reporters while aboard A...

Soccer-Barcelona sack coach Setien following Bayern drubbing

Barcelona have sacked coach Quique Setien, the club said on Monday, three days after the Spanish side were hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. According to widespread Spanish media reports, Netherlands coac...

Two charged in 2002 killing Jam Master Jay - New York Times

Two men have been indicted for the 2002 shooting death of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for hip-hop group Run-DMC, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020