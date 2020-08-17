18 fresh virus cases in Himachal; total count 4,175 Eighteen f'

Himachal Pradesh recorded 18 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 4,175, an official said. So far, 18 people have died from the disease in the state, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. Of the 18 fresh cases, six were reported from Solan; three from Chamba; two each from Una, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kangra; and one from Bilaspur, Jindal said. Meanwhile, 114 patients--21 in Chamba; 20 in Solan; 17 each in Una and Sirmaur; 13 in Mandi; nine in Kangra; eight in Hamirpur; six in Shimla; and three in Bilaspur --recovered from the infection on Monday, he added. Jindal said now there are 1,281 active cases in the state while 2,834 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 341, followed by 168 in Kullu; 136 in Sirmaur; 119 in Mandi; 118 in Kangra; 97 in Chamba; 96 in Una; 65 in Hamirpur; 63 in Bilaspur; 61 in Shimla; 15 in Kinnaur; and two in Lahaul-Spiti. Forty patients have migrated out of the state, Jindal added.