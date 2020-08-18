Left Menu
GST racket: Kingpin involved in Rs 712 cr fake invoice generation arrested

Odisha GST enforcement squad has arrested the kingpin of a GST racket involved in the generation of fake invoices worth Rs 712 crore.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-08-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 00:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha GST enforcement squad has arrested the kingpin of a GST racket involved in the generation of fake invoices worth Rs 712 crore. A press release said, "On August 17, the State GST Enforcement Squad arrested the kingpin of a GST racket involved in generation of fake invoices worth Rs 712 crore and passing of bogus input tax credit of Rs129 crore over multiple transactions routed through different chains."

"The mastermind Kashmira Kumar Agrawal, director of M/s. Madhumita Steels Industries Private Limited, has been arrested from Sambalpur as per the direction of SK Lohani, commissioner (CT & GST), Odisha by virtue of the power of arrest vested with the Commissioner U/s 69 of OGST Act,2017 for commission of cognisable and non-bailable offence u/s 132(1)(a) and (b) read with Section 132(4) of OGST Act." The press release said, "It is worthwhile to mention here that Agarwal had been under the scanner of State GST Enforcement Squad since long. However, he used to change his address frequently from Rourkela to Haryana, Tata and Sambalpur.

"At last, after rigorous exercise by the Enforcement Squad, Agarwal was nabbed at Sambalpur. Some of the accused involved in the racket have been arrested earlier," it added. (ANI)

