Satya Pal Malik to be new Governor of Meghalaya
Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferred as Governor of Meghalaya, replacing Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post. Malik takes over from Roy, who completed his five-year tenure by serving as governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 11:17 IST
Satya Pal Malik was on Tuesday transferred as Governor of Meghalaya, replacing Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post. A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Malik, Governor of Goa, is transferred and appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.
Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been asked to discharge the functions of Goa governor in addition to his own duties, the communique said. Malik takes over from Roy, who completed his five-year tenure by serving as governor of Tripura for three years and the remaining in Meghalaya.
