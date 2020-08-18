Will ensure local people get government jobs: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said necessary legal provisions will be made to provide government jobs to local people. He also said resources of the state are meant for residents of the state. "The state government has taken an important decision that government jobs will be given to youths of Madhya Pradesh.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:22 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said necessary legal provisions will be made to provide government jobs to local people. He also said resources of the state are meant for residents of the state.
"The state government has taken an important decision that government jobs will be given to youths of Madhya Pradesh. We are making necessary legal provisions for this. Resources of Madhya Pradesh are meant for children of the state," Chouhan said in a video statement.
He, however, did not elaborateabout the proposed legal provisions. In his Independence Day speech, Chouhan had said preference would be given to locals in government jobs.
He had also said his government will devise a mechanism to ensure employment to youths on the basis of their marksheets of classes 10 and 12. Earlier, the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government had also announced to reserve 70 per cent of jobs in industrial units for locals.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Congress
- Kamal Nath
ALSO READ
With construction of Ram temple, 'Ram Rajya' will come under PM Modi's leadership: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
COVID warrior, MP Minister's wife tie rakhi to Shivraj Singh Chouhan
PM Modi's willpower, resolve make him tallest leader of India in last 500 years: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from hospital