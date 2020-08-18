Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF personnel rescue trafficked Bangladeshi woman

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel rescued a Bangladeshi woman, who was trafficked into India, from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official said here on Tuesday. The man, who allegedly trafficked her was identified as Tarial Gazi of village Dharkhanda under Swarupnagar police station area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the BSF official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:36 IST
BSF personnel rescue trafficked Bangladeshi woman

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel rescued a Bangladeshi woman, who was trafficked into India, from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official said here on Tuesday. They also apprehended a man who was allegedly involved in bringing her into the country illegally, the official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops of the border outpost Bhithari, rescued the woman who hailed from Gayabanda district in Bangladesh at around noon on Monday, he said. The man, who allegedly trafficked her was identified as Tarial Gazi of village Dharkhanda under Swarupnagar police station area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the BSF official said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

The Latest: South Korea says 457 cases linked to church

South Korean health officials said Tuesday that they have found 457 coronavirus cases linked to a huge Seoul church led by a bitter critic of the countrys president, driving an alarming surge of infections in the greater capital area. Kwon ...

Ghana: Parliament approves tax waiver of GH174.7 million for health workers

Ghana Parliament has approved a request by the government for tax waiver amounting to GH174.7 million for health workers as part of measures in the fight against COVID-19, according to a news report by Ghanian Times.The amount includes GH16...

Taking a lead in innovative healthcare delivery by advancing the world of health

Gurugram Haryana India Aug 18 ANINewsVoir In its unwavering commitment to medical technology and improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and delivery of care, BD has been a critical healthcare provider with a legacy of 120 plus years of i...

Rohit, Vinesh among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award

Star cricketer Rohit Sharma and decorated woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat were among the four athletes recommended on Tuesday for this years Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award -- the countrys highest sporting honour. Woman paddler Manika Batra and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020