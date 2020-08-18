U'khand's Nandprayag nagar panchayat adjudged best in cleanliness 

Nandprayag nagar panchayat in Uttarakhand has been adjudged the best in the country in a cleanliness survey of urban civic bodies conducted under the Rashtriya Swachhata Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the award to the civic body at an online ceremony to be held on August 20, its chairperson Himani Vaishnava said

The town is located on the confluence of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Chamoli district. "Bagging the award against stiff competition from civic bodies all over the country is indeed a great honour for a small town like ours," Vaishnava said. The nagar panchayat was adjudged the best in the country in the citizens' feedback category in which over 4,000 urban civic bodies from across the country participated, she said. Speaking on the solid waste disposal mechanism developed by the nagar panchayat, she said organic and inorganic waste is separated. While organic waste is converted into compost, inorganic waste is stored and sold for recycling and other purposes, she said.