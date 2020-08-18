Comptroller and Auditor General calls on PM Modi
Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. A former bureaucrat, Murmu is a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. His tenure as the new CAG will be up to November 20, 2024.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:33 IST
Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Murmu, former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was sworn in as the CAG on August 8
"Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India called on PM Narendra Modi," the PMO tweeted. A former bureaucrat, Murmu is a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. His tenure as the new CAG will be up to November 20, 2024.
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple: PMO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils plaque to mark laying of Ram temple foundation stone, releases commemorative postal stamp: PTI ASK KR ASHASH
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons golden dhoti-kurta for grand Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya
PM Narendra Modi laying foundation stone of Ram Mandir is a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians: L K Advani.