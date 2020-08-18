Two dead as car hits tree in Palghar district

Two persons died after the car in which they were traveling hit a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Jawhar-Dahanu road on Monday evening amid heavy rain, said the police.

The victims were heading for Hade village when the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree, said police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar. The deceased were identified as Mayuresh Mhase (19) and Tushar Gavit (21) who was said to be driving the car.

Gavit died on the spot whereas Mhase died at Patangshah Cottage Hospital on Tuesday morning. Another passenger in the car who was injured in the accident was undergoing treatment, the police spokesperson said.