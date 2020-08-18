Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two dead as car hits tree in Palghar district

The deceased were identified as Mayuresh Mhase (19) and Tushar Gavit (21) who was said to be driving the car. Gavit died on the spot whereas Mhase died at Patangshah Cottage Hospital on Tuesday morning. Another passenger in the car who was injured in the accident was undergoing treatment, the police spokesperson said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:53 IST
Two dead as car hits tree in Palghar district

Two persons died after the car in which they were traveling hit a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Jawhar-Dahanu road on Monday evening amid heavy rain, said the police.

The victims were heading for Hade village when the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree, said police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar. The deceased were identified as Mayuresh Mhase (19) and Tushar Gavit (21) who was said to be driving the car.

Gavit died on the spot whereas Mhase died at Patangshah Cottage Hospital on Tuesday morning. Another passenger in the car who was injured in the accident was undergoing treatment, the police spokesperson said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Danes could retire early under government pension reform

Nearly 40,000 Danes could get the right to retire early under proposals set out by the government on Tuesday in fulfilment of a key manifesto pledge in last years parliamentary elections.The government said it was seeking to address imbalan...

WNS Named a ‘Leader’ in Mortgage & Loan Services by NelsonHall

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in Nelso...

UK creates brand new health unit to combat COVID-19, infectious diseases

The UK government on Tuesday confirmed the creation of a brand new rigorous science-led health unit to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases. The National Institute for Health Protection NIHP, reports of which had emerg...

Amarinder aghainst going ahead with SYL canal, says Punjab will burn

Opposing the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned that Punjab will burn if the state is asked to share water with Haryana. At a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Jal Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020