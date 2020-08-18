J&K LG reviews ongoing developmental projects in Ganderbal district

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing development projects in Ganderbal district and also met various delegations there, officials said. The visit -- his first outside the Srinagar city in the valley -- came two days after high-speed (4G) mobile internet services were restored in the central Kashmir district along with Udhampur in the Jammu region. According to officials, Sinha e-inaugurated 12 completed developmental projects and laid e-foundation stone of three projects of public importance. The LG inspected ongoing work of widening/four laning of the road from Pandach Chowk to Beehama Chowk, they said

He also met various delegations including BDC chairpersons, sarpanches, pahari speaking people, senior citizens, transporters, fruit/vegetable growers amomg others during the public outreach programme at Ganderbal and Kangan tehsils, the officials said. Students' representatives, sportspersons, social and political activists, members of Shia Muslim organisations too met the LG, they said. The delegations apprised the LG of their issues who assured to redress them on priority, the officials added. Sinha also tweeted about his visit. “Visited Ganderbal District and reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects. Inspected the road widening/4-laning work from Pandam chowk to Beehama chowk. Also, inaugurated 12 dev projects & laid e-foundation stone for 3projects of public importance (sic),” the LG said on Twitter.