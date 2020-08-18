Maha: Protest held in Palghar against pothole-ridden roads

Maha: Protest held in Palghar against pothole-ridden roadsPTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:03 IST
Palghar Zilla Parishad vice president Nilesh Sambre and others were booked on Tuesday for staging a rasta roko protest against the poor condition of roads in the district, police said. A police officer said Sambre and others squatted on the highway between Wada and Bhiwandi and shouted slogans, which disrupted traffic for four hours.
Cases have been filed against Sambre and 200 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act. No arrest has been made so far.
