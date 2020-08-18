Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Govt to review guidelines to see if 'on-demand' testing can be allowed

Responding to a question on whether India is past its COVID peak, Bhushan said the government does not believe in mathematical models that predict peaks as in several instances in the past projections were made which turned out to be "far from reality". He stressed that the states and UTs should focus on effective implementation of containment measures, surveillance, contact tracing, aggressive testing, timely treatment in hospitals and better quality care to increase the recovery rate and reduce the fatality rate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:10 IST
COVID-19: Govt to review guidelines to see if 'on-demand' testing can be allowed
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MoHFW_INDIA)

With nearly nine lakh COVID-19 tests being held per day, the government on Tuesday said it would review the guidelines for testing to see if it can be made available on an on-demand basis for the people. Responding to a question on why on-demand testing is not being implemented for those who are willing to pay for it even as the testing capacity has been significantly ramped up, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul, at a press briefing on Tuesday, said the government would review the guidelines for testing.

"Practically it is already on demand in many ways. We will review this looking at the capacity and access to people. We are almost there. We have to make sure that the resources are used for the very best purpose. Frivolous use of these technologies and resources is not desirable," he said. At present, an individual needs to get a COVID-19 test prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner.

The daily new cases of COVID-19 and deaths due to the disease have shown a declining trend from August 13, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday, but warned against any laxity, underlining that the five-day span is too short a duration in the context of a pandemic. Responding to a question on whether India is past its COVID peak, Bhushan said the government does not believe in mathematical models that predict peaks as in several instances in the past projections were made which turned out to be "far from reality".

He stressed that the states and UTs should focus on effective implementation of containment measures, surveillance, contact tracing, aggressive testing, timely treatment in hospitals and better quality care to increase the recovery rate and reduce the fatality rate. On a query related to pricing of COVID-19 tests, Bhushan said the price rate has decreased from the start of testing in January.

The diagnostic kits were mostly imported and hence prices were high till March, he said. "Now, most of these testing kits are available on government e-marketplace and also the prices are in public domain. So, now the state governments have become empowered to negotiate and procure better test-kits at a reasonable rate," he said. In reply to a query, Bhushan said though "we are getting satisfactory results of all the measures taken, there is no reason to slacken our guard".

He said the services of those who have recovered from COVID-19 are being taken as volunteers in many states. They work for raising awareness about COVID-19 and urging people in urban as well as rural areas to go for testing on having symptoms.

They are also encouraging people to seek treatment in COVID Care Centres or Hospitals on being tested positive, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown after COVID-19 surge

Lebanons interior ministry ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections. Tuesdays decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs, a...

NFL winner Bose battling blood cancer, vows to return stronger

Former Indian forward Surojit Bose, an important member of Mahindra Uniteds National Football League win in 2005-06, is battling stage one blood cancer and is currently being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Del...

2 held for killing property agent

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 37-year-old property agent in outer Delhis Bawana area, police said on TuesdayDeen Dayal 35 and his accomplice Mohit 23, both residents of Bawana, have been arrested for killing the victim ...

Muthoot Fincorp loan book swells 32 pc this fiscal; mops up Rs 1,475 cr from spl liquidity measures

Gold loan player Muthoot Fincorp has raised Rs 1,475 crore under the partial credit guarantee scheme and RBIs special liquidity measures for NBFCsHFCs in the past four months, which has helped push its loan disbursals by 32 per cent so far ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020