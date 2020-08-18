11 new fatalities take Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll to 898, tally of cases 63,977

Eleven more people succumbed to coronavirus infection on Tuesday taking Rajasthan's death toll to 898, while the steepest single-day rise of 1,347 cases pushed the tally to 63,977, a health department official said. Among the new deaths, three each were reported from Bikaner and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one each from Ajmer, Ganganagar and Udaipur, the official said.

So far, Jaipur has reported the highest number of deaths at 238, followed by Jodhpur 87, Bharatpur 65, Bikaner 63, Ajmer 61, Kota 55, Nagaur and Pali 37 each, Alwar 23 and Dholpur 19. Of the 1,347 fresh cases, Jaipur has reported 247, followed by 161 in Jodhpur, 148 in Bhilwara, 106 in Kota, 90 in Dholpur, 86 in Bharatpur, 75 in Jhalawar, 50 each in Nagaur and Pali, 42 in Jhunjhunu and 40 in Barmer.

A total of 14,119 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state, while 48,518 have been discharged, the official said.