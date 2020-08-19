Bus 'hijacked' with passengers on board in UP's Agra
The incident took place in the Malpura police station area when the bus was en route to Panna in Madhya Pradesh from Gurgaon in Haryana, according to the police. Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said three people who got off the bus informed the police that representatives of the finance company had boarded the vehicle.PTI | Agra | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:40 IST
A privately-operated bus with passengers on board was "hijacked" by recovery agents of a finance company in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident took place in the Malpura police station area when the bus was en route to Panna in Madhya Pradesh from Gurgaon in Haryana, according to the police.
Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said three people who got off the bus informed the police that representatives of the finance company had boarded the vehicle. "Preliminary information reveals the bus has been taken away by the people from a finance company which had financed this bus. A case has been registered and police teams formed to search for it," Kumar said.
