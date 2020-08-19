SC's decision boosts faith in judiciary, Maharashtra govt needs to introspect: Fadnavis on SSR death case

The Supreme Court's decision of handing over the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI "boosts faith in the judiciary system", and the Maharashtra government needs to introspect on how they handled the case, said BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. "A decision that boosts faith in the judiciary system! Maharashtra Government now needs to introspect on the way they handled this case. Now, we expect justice in Sushant Singh Rajput case and for his fans," Fadnavis tweeted.

Holding that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)