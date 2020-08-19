'Nagar kirtan' leaves from Ramsar Sahib to Harmandir Sahib on 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Granth Sahib

In the wake of 'Prakash Parv' of Guru Granth Sahib, members of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) attended 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) from Ramsar Sahib to Sri Harmandir Sahib [Golden Temple] here on Wednesday morning. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations remained muted with no band party or gatka attraction.

"The kirtan will be headed by the five beloveds and will end at the Sri Harmandir Sahib. Usually, there is a much bigger rush. Many people have not come due to fear of infection. This year, we have not organised a band party or a gatka attraction due to the pandemic," Bhagwant Singh Siyalka, a member of the SGPC told ANI. Harman Kaur, a devotee here, said, "We have come here to pray for this pandemic to end so that everyone can go back to their normal routines. It is not as crowded as it usually is this year because of COVID-19." (ANI)