Raj Governor voices concern over rising COVID-19 cases in state

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday voiced concern over the growing COVID-19 cases in the state, and asked Health Minister Raghu Sharma to chalk out a new strategy to contain the spead of the disease

Mishra discussed the steps being taken to prevent the pandemic spread in the state with Sharma, a statement from Raj Bhawan said

Noting that 1,347 people had tested positive in the state, while 11 people died due to the disease on Tuesday, he said it was a matter of great concern. The governor also spoke to Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh over phone and expressed concern over 247 people testing positive in Jaipur. He instructed the district collector to review the efforts being made for the prevention of coronavirus in the district. The governor had on August 15 asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to give more stress on efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus, the statement said.