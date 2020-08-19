Left Menu
Development News Edition

SKUAST scientists develop hybrid tomato varieties that grow in winter

Scientists of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) are conducting experiments with imported tomato seed varieties to develop a hybrid that will grow during the winter months as local varieties are not cold-resistant.

ANI | Srinagar (Kashmir) | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:34 IST
SKUAST scientists develop hybrid tomato varieties that grow in winter
Students of SKUAST experiment on hybrid tomatoes. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Scientists of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST) are conducting experiments with imported tomato seed varieties to develop a hybrid that will grow during the winter months as local varieties are not cold-resistant. The students of the university are currently in the process of experimentation with germplasms of different varieties of tomatoes, which do not grow in the winter months of the Kashmir Valley.

"Our professor wanted us to make our own hybrid of different fruits and vegetables. Germplasm was ordered from the United States, Bulgaria, Peru, Germany, and Poland. We already had some local material that we had been experimenting with for a while, so we brought the two together to see what we could create," Dr. Rizwan Rashid, assistant professor, and scientist at SKUAST told ANI. "We hope that our experiments will soon produce good results and farmers will benefit from the improved yield. We tried to take care of the early and late blight issues that many farmers face and we hope to make the new product more tolerant of the cold climate," he said.

Harish Kumar, a research scholar said that the main goal of these experiments was to be able to harvest tomatoes even in the off-season when they are not generally grown. "So far, we have created about 150 hybrids of tomatoes. The consumption rate here is very high but unfortunately, due to the cold climate, they do not grow from December to March. We are evaluating the shape, size, and cold tolerance of these plants so that we can improve and create a hybrid that will grow well in our Valley's climate. We are trying to create a hybrid that will germinate in January and produce fruit by April or May," he said.

"We hope to create something that will directly benefit farmers. A farmer's main concern is a plentiful harvest, so that is the main aim, along with improved quality, quantity, and cold-resistance," Foziya Jan, a student at the University said.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Scientists harvest more eggs from near-extinct northern white rhinoScientists racing to save the northern white rhino from extinction have harvested 10 more eggs from the last two female...

Army pays tribute to three soldiers killed in action

The army on Wednesday paid tributes to three soldiers who were killed in action, two of whom lost their lives fighting terrorists on August 17 and one died when he fell into a gorge during a snow blizzard while on patrol duty, Late Grenadie...

Officials: attacks in Kabul, provinces of Afghanistan kill 5

Bomb attacks in Kabul and in northern Afghanistan, as well as an ambush in the countrys south killed at least five people on Wednesday and wounded 15, officials said. Two sticky bombs targeted government employees in the Afghan capital, kil...

Tamil Nadu CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide. Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each was also announced for the severely injured people in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020