CITU moves NHRC seeking probe in encounter killing of 3 ‘militants'’ in JK's Shopian

After their families claimed that the three had no links with militancy, the army initiated a court of inquiry to ascertain the facts. Demanding the NHRC to direct authorities to produce the action taken report on the "human rights violation", the petitioner also sought initiation of appropriate criminal as well as departmental action against those involved in the alleged encounter.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:55 IST
The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), an affiliate of the CPM, has moved the National Human Rights Commission, seeking a probe into the recent killing of three "militants" in an alleged encounter in Shopian district. It also advocated adequate compensation to the families of the deceased.

In a complaint to the NHRC, filed on Tuesday through Supreme Court advocate Subhash Chandran, CITU's J&K unit General Secretary Om Prakash expressed concern over the alleged questionable encounter last month. The encounter took place on July 18 when the Army claimed to have killed three alleged militants at Amshipora in the higher reaches of Shopian in south Kashmir. However, a little over two weeks thereafter, missing persons complaints were lodged in Rajouri area of Jammu region by the families of three youths, working as labourers in apple and walnut orchards, who had disappeared from the same region and could be last contacted by their families on July 17.

Om Prakash demanded a thorough investigation to bring out the factual aspects of the case. Mohammad Imtiyaz and Ibrar Ahmed, both residents of Kathuni mohalla of Dharsakri village of Rajouri, and Mohammad Ibrar, a resident of Tarkassi village of Rajouri, left their homes in Rajouri of Jammu region to work as labourers in Kashmir's Shopian and went out of contact from July 17 late evening, their families have said. After their families claimed that the three had no links with militancy, the army initiated a court of inquiry to ascertain the facts.

Demanding the NHRC to direct authorities to produce the action taken report on the "human rights violation", the petitioner also sought initiation of appropriate criminal as well as departmental action against those involved in the alleged encounter. It also asked the NHRC to direct authorities to pay adequate compensation to the affected families. The army court of inquiry on Tuesday began recording statements of witnesses, while policecollected the DNA samples from Rajouri and sent for matching with those of the alleged militants killed on July 18.

