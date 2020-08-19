Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reached to over 2 lakh children with psychosocial support: UNICEF

The UNICEF, in partnership with the Centre and states, has reached to over 2 lakh children and their parents with mental health and psychosocial support services from March till July, according to a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:34 IST
Reached to over 2 lakh children with psychosocial support: UNICEF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UNICEF, in partnership with the Centre and states, has reached to over 2 lakh children and their parents with mental health and psychosocial support services from March till July, according to a statement. The United Nations child rights agency is working with CHILDLINE 1098, which has been declared an emergency service by the Centre to handle some of the coronavirus-related immediate and long-term consequences in children.

In a statement, UNICEF, said it had also provided personal protective equipment to 11,000 CHILDLINE frontline workers to enable them to take the necessary precautions as they work on the ground with communities at risk during the public health crisis. The UNICEF, in partnership with state government departments and CHILDLINE, have reached 218,835 children and their parents or caregivers with mental health and psychosocial support services in 17 states, the statement said.

"UNICEF is committed to supporting the Indian governments and partners in strengthening frontline services and personnel as it is an integral part of the overall child protection system and critical for the prevention and response to violence against children during COVID-19 and beyond," said Yasmin Ali Haque, the UNICEF representative in India.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Governor of Delhi NCT accords permissions to open Hotels & Restaurants

In a major announcement that fulfils the demands of the Hospitality Industry in the National capital Region, the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory NCT of Delhi has accorded permissions for the opening of the Hotels Restaurants in ...

IRDAI mulls not-for-profit company to promote loss prevention

Regulator IRDAI is mulling a not-for-profit company for loss prevention and minimisation in the general insurance industry which among other things could be mandated to set up a Garage Network Master for standardising the vehicle repair cos...

6 lakh may have been coronavirus-infected in Hyderabad: Study

There may be at least six lakh people in the city who have been infected by coronavirus with a large number of them asymptomatic and need no hospitalisation, a study said on Wednesday. Conducted by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Bio...

Tell progress on drafting of rules for CAA implementation: Rajasthan HC to Centre

The Rajasthan High Court here on Wednesday sought to know from the Centre about the progress on the drafting of rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendement Act passed by Parliament last year. According to the amended citizen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020