Sri Guru Granth Sahib illuminates entire world with its pure teachings: PM

"The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings. "Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres. Their courage and kindness are remarkable. May the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji keep guiding humanity forever," the prime minister tweeted.