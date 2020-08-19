Left Menu
Sri Guru Granth Sahib illuminates entire world with its pure teachings: PM

On the occasion of 'Parkash Purb' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the holy book illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings. Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres, and their courage and kindness are remarkable, he tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:50 IST
Sri Guru Granth Sahib illuminates entire world with its pure teachings: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

"The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings. "Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres. Their courage and kindness are remarkable. May the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji keep guiding humanity forever," the prime minister tweeted.

"The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings. "Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres. Their courage and kindness are remarkable. May the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji keep guiding humanity forever," the prime minister tweeted.

