Uttarakhand: With COVID norms in place, Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib, Lokpal Laxman temple to reopen for devotees on Sept 4

The pilgrimage for Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Laxman Temple in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will resume from 4 am on September 4, the district administration said of Wednesday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:19 IST
Uttarakhand: With COVID norms in place, Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib, Lokpal Laxman temple to reopen for devotees on Sept 4
Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib covered under snow [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

The pilgrimage for Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib and Lokpal Laxman Temple in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will resume from 4 am on September 4, the district administration said of Wednesday. "The district administration and Gurdwara Management Committee have completed all arrangements for the yatra and it will resume from September 4," the District Magistrate (DM) of Chamoli Swati S Bhadoria said.

The DM added that every year the pilgrimage for of Hemkund Sahib started from the month of May, but due to the COVOD-19 pandemic, as a precautionary measure, the pilgrimage has been delayed till September 4. The 10th Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh performed meditation at Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib. (ANI)

