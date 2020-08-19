55-year-old farmer killed by tiger in eastern Maharashtra

A 55-year-old farmer was killed in a tiger attack near here in eastern Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim, Vasudev Kondekar (55), a resident of Wirura village, was out grazing his cattle in a forest in Chandrapur district's Rajura tehsil, he said.

He was attacked and killed by a tiger in the Navegaon Forest area, the official said. Forest officials, after getting information about the attack, reached the spot and shifted the body to a rural hospital for post-mortem.

N R Pravin, Chief Conservator of Forest, Chandrapur circle, informed a tiger that had been involved in earlier man-animal conflicts might have killed Kondekar. "Three teams have already been formed to capture the tiger that had earlier killed five persons in the area," he said Pravin.