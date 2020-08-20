Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Minister seeks bonus for sugarcane cultivators

Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said that there had been "meagre" hike in Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane announced by the central government.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:19 IST
Punjab Minister seeks bonus for sugarcane cultivators
Punjab's Jails and Corporation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 20: Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said that there had been "meagre" hike in Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane announced by the central government. In a release, he said the Union Government should announce bonus at the rate of Rs 70 per quintal in addition to the already announced price to save the sugarcane cultivators "already reeling under the burden of inflated costs during COVID-19 pandemic".

He said bonus must be credited directly into the accounts of the farmers. "States like Punjab having less recovery rate have also been discriminated against with the Union Government fixing Rs 270.75 per quintal price based on 9.5 per cent recovery," he said.

The minister said that the Punjab Government is paying SAP (state advised price) of Rs 310 to compensate farmers. He said the Centre's decision has also "dealt a major blow" to the campaign for crop diversification, especially for Punjab which has a recovery rate of less than 10 per cent.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane payable by sugar mills for 2020-21 sugar season (October-September).The FRP has been approved on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).An official release said that FRP of sugarcane for 2020-21 sugar season will be Rs 285 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10 per cent and a premium of Rs. 2.85 per quintal would be paid for every 0.1 per cent increase above 10 per cent in the recovery. There will be a reduction in FRP by Rs 2.85 per quintal for every 0.1 percentage point decrease in recovery, in respect of those mills whose recovery is below 10 per cent but above 9.5 per cent.However, for mills having recovery 9.5 per cent or below, the FRP is fixed at Rs 270.75 per quintal.

"The determination of FRP will be in the interest of sugarcane growers keeping in view their entitlement to a fair and remunerative price for their produce," the release said. Fair and Remunerative price of sugarcane is determined under Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus leader warns of tough new steps against protesters

Belarus authoritarian leader threatened Wednesday to take tough new steps against demonstrators challenging the extension of his 26-year rule and accused the West of fomenting unrest as he sought to consolidate his grip on power amid wideni...

Maersk oil tanker caught at sea off Malta after rescuing 27 migrants

A Maersk oil tanker has been anchored off the coast of Malta for two weeks after rescuing 27 migrants, including a child and a pregnant woman, with authorities in Malta and Tunisia denying the vessel entry, the company said on Wednesday. Th...

More than 600 acts of violence committed in connection to COVID-19 -Intl Red Cross

More than 600 cases of violence, harassment or stigmatization in relation to cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC during the first six months of the pandemic. Some 611 violent acts took p...

Mali coup leaders promise election in 'reasonable' time frame

Soldiers who ousted Malis president in a coup promised on Wednesday to oversee elections within a reasonable time and moved swiftly to hold talks with one of the West African nations most influential power brokers.President Ibrahim Boubacar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020