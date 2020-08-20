Father pedals bicycle for 85 km to take son to Class 10 exam centre in MP

Shobhram, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district travelled on a bicycle with his son for around 85 kilometres to ensure he appear for his Class 10 boards supplementary exam being conducted under the state government's "Ruk Jana Nahin" scheme. The man, who hails from Manawar Tehsil in Dhar district said he has no other choice as public transport was unavailable.

"I want my son to become something after completing his studies. There is no public transport in lockdown. I don't have even a motorcycle so I have to cover the journey on a bicycle. I saved money for his form for the exam by doing 'majdoori' (daily wage work). I am a farmer but mostly do daily wage work," Shobhram told ANI. Shobhram's son Ashish has to appear for his maths exam on Tuesday so they left their home on Monday afternoon. They spent the night in Mandav and reached the examination centre in Dhar a few minutes before the time.

Due to lack of accommodation in Dhar, they also kept three days' food with them. Ashish on Wednesday took the social science exam.

"I came on the bicycle as the buses were not operating. I took exams of maths and social science. I want to big officer. I also pedal the cycle for some distance," he said. Dhar District Magistrate Alok Singh said that the man could get some help if he had approached any official.

"The administration has made district headquarters as the centre of exams. If the person had approached tehsildar or any other official then he could have got some help. Many vehicles are also plying," he said. (ANI)