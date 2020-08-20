Left Menu
1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with credit limit of Rs 102,065 crore: Finance Ministry

A total of 1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) have been sanctioned with a credit limit of Rs 102,065 crore as on August 17, Ministry of Finance said here on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) have been sanctioned with a credit limit of Rs 102,065 crore as on August 17, Ministry of Finance said here on Thursday. "In an effort to buffer the agricultural sector from the shock of COVID-19, a special saturation drive is underway to provide concessional credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Card. As on August 17, 1.22 crore KCCs have been sanctioned with credit limit of Rs 102,065 crore," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said this will go a long way in reviving the rural economy and accelerating agricultural growth. "It may be recalled that as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package, the government had announced provision of a concessional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore, which is likely to benefit 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen and dairy farmers," the ministry added. (ANI)

