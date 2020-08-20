One held for hacking into Facebook account of Delhi woman

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hacking into the Facebook account of a woman in Delhi's Shahdara area, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Firoz, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad. He works as a car washer and learnt hacking tips online, they said.

The woman had lodged a complaint alleging that an unknown person had gained unauthorised access to her Facebook account and used her photographs and other details to create a fake profile. She said the alleged hacker chatted with people known to her using the fake account, a senior police officer said.

On being contacted, the accused used abusive language and threatened the woman that he would share her mobile number and pictures on social media and porn sites, the officer said. "During investigation, police obtained the IP address from the Facebook and analysed it, following which it was revealed that her profile ID has already been hacked. In this regard, she has also filed a complaint. Later, police apprehended Firoz," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.