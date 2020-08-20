Water level of Panchganga, Krishna rivers coming down

With rains subsiding and amount of water discharge from dams coming down, water levelof Panchganga and Krishna rivers in western Maharashtra continued to recede, officials said on Thursday evening. The Panchganga was flowing at 39.2 feet at Rajaram Bridge outside Kolhapur city, said an official of the district disaster management cell.

The warning level in the river is 39 feet and the danger mark at 43 feet, he said. As rains in the catchment areas of dams in Kolhapur district subsided, water discharge from the Radhanagari dam reduced to 1,400 cusecs, the official said.

In neighbouring Sangli district, the level of the Krishna river at Irwin Bridge was recorded at 32 feet. The water discharge from the Koyna dam has also reduced significantly, another official said.

"With rainfall decreasing in the catchment areas, the water discharge from the Koyna dam was brought down to 10,000 cusecs," he said..