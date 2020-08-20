Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhankhar says Visva-Bharati VC's security withdrawn, administration denies

Amid the ongoing tussle over the fencing of Poush Mela ground, "withdrawal" of security cover to the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati has emerged as the latest flashpoint between the West Bengal government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

PTI | Bolpur | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:57 IST
Dhankhar says Visva-Bharati VC's security withdrawn, administration denies

Amid the ongoing tussle over the fencing of Poush Mela ground, "withdrawal" of security cover to the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati has emerged as the latest flashpoint between the West Bengal government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Security to the VC of the central university is provided by the Birbhum district administration.

Dhankhar on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide security to VC Bidyut Chakraborty, as he had been informed that his four personal body guards had been withdrawn. An official of the district administration, however, denied that the VC's security was withdrawn, and said that "the personal security officers (PSO) were changed as they have been assigned there for a long time".

In a tweet, the governor said that Chakraborty informed him that "on 17/08, four body guards, stationed in VC office, were withdrawn. I find it inappropriate. Urged @MamataOfficial to take appropriate steps and provide security. "We are replacing the security cover with new PSOs," a senior district police official said.

The university authorities, however, said that there has been no official communication from the police in this regard. Trouble had erupted at the Poush Mela ground on Monday when thousands of locals gathered at the Visva-Bharati campus after the fencing work began, vandalised construction equipment and tore down the main gate.

The university had on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the violence and deployment of central forces on the campus, while blaming a TMC MLA and some local ruling party leaders for the violence. The institute also said that it would remain closed until the perpetrators were brought to book. The Enforce Directorate waded into the Visva-Bharati row on Wednesday, seeking copies of the FIRs filed by rival groups over Monday's violence to probe whether "organised money laundering" was the reason behind the affray.

The Trinamool Congress government condemned the violence but threw its weight behind the protesters. The university authorities said that a fence around the Poush Mela venue was required to be built to honour an order of the National Green Tribunal, which had on November 1, 2017, said that a "barrier needs to be constructed to demarcate the Mela ground from the university and the locality".

Poush Mela is a handicraft, handloom, art and music festival held in the Bengali month of Poush, usually December-end. Rabindranath Tagore''s father Maharshi Debendranath Tagore first organised the fair in 1894 and Visva-Bharati, the university founded by the Nobel laureate, started organising it from 1951. Visva-Bharati authorities have decided to scrap Poush Mela citing its "bitter experience" of the last two years in organising the winter carnival in Santiniketan amid a tussle with traders on making them comply with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, university sources said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

NYC mayor moves ahead with Sept. school reopening despite teacher pushback

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday underlined his commitment to reopening schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the citys teachers union said his plan was insufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mayo...

JNU hostel committees demand waiver of hostel, mess charges

Hostel committee presidents of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU have written to the Dean of Students, demanding a waiver of the hostel and mess charges and urging that a circular asking the students to clear their dues before registering...

NY lets voters get absentee ballots due to virus concerns

New York will allow voters to request absentee ballots for the general election because of coronavirus under a new state law signed Thursday. Lawmakers passed the bill last month, and voting rights groups have been calling on Gov. Andrew Cu...

Pak court issues bailable arrest warrant against Sharif in land case

A Pakistani court on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a 34-year-old land allotment case in which he was accused of misusing his power when he was chief minister of Punjab province in 19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020