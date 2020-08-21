Maha CM directs to appoint experts committee over NEP implementation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given directions to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in a meeting to discuss the new National Education Policy instructed to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

The Union Cabinet has recently approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular.

