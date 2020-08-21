Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, inspects facilities for pilgrims

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Thursday and inspected facilities for pilgrims here.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-08-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 04:32 IST
J-K LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, inspects facilities for pilgrims
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Thursday and inspected facilities for pilgrims here. He also directed to continue precautionary measures for the safety of pilgrims.

"Today paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir and inspected the arrangements made by the Board for the pilgrims in view of the resumption of the Yatra," Sinha tweeted. "Also asked the CEO that all the precautionary measures be taken by the Board in connection with the COVID-19 for the safety and security of the pilgrims and the Shrine Board staff should continue till the situation normalises," he said in another tweet.

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple resumed on Sunday, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. Only 2,000 people will be allowed to visit the shrine per day. The yatra to the shrine, which was suspended from March 18, is resuming from August 16.

The shrine board will be abiding to health norms induced by the Centre to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 tally rises by over 263,000 in past day to over 22.2 million: WHO

Geneva Switzerland, Aug 21 ANISputnik The number of COVID-19 cases globally has grown by more than 263,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,500 patients have died in the same period of time, the World Health Organisations WHO data reveale...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to rise after Wall Street tech-driven rally

Asian equities were poised to rise on Friday after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Feds dour outlook on U.S. economic recovery.Markets had opened lower after d...

Detained Malian President may be deported to Senegal: Military source

Bamako Mali, Aug 21 ANISputnik The new Malian authorities, who came to power after the recent coup, are discussing with Senegal the possible deportation of detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to Senegal, a Malian military source told ...

Trump adviser O'Brien says possible poisoning of Navalny very concerning -Fox News interview

White House national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Thursday the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was very concerning and it could impact U.S.-Russia relations. Hes a very courageous man. He is a very courageous ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020