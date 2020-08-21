Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: MDS4 TL-LD FIRE Fire breaks out at Telangana hydel power plant, 9 people feared trapped Hyderabad: Nine persons are feared trapped in Srisailam hydroelectric plant located underground on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border after a fire broke out on Thursday night and "huge smoke" was preventing rescue personnel from entering in, officials said on Friday. BOM3 MH-SUSHANT-CBI CBI starts probe in Sushant death case Mumbai: After the Supreme Court nod, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday started its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in the city as it collected relevant documents and reports from the Mumbai police, officials said. BOM2 MH-VIRUS-BCG VACCINE COVID-19: Study to find effectiveness of BCG vaccine in elders Mumbai: The ICMR is undertaking a study in Mumbai to evaluate whether the BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) vaccine, primarily used against tuberculosis, is effective in preventing COVID-19 in elderly population, the city civic body said on Friday.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India crosses 29-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with a single-day spike of 68,898 infections, while the recoveries have increased to 21,58,946 on Friday pushing the recovery rate to over 74 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. CAL1 WB-LOCKDOWN West Bengal: Strict lockdown in Kolkata, violations reported in some districts Kolkata: Normal life came to a grinding halt in the city on Friday as a complete shutdown was enforced across West Bengal for the second consecutive day this week to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, while violation of the lockdown restrictions was witnessed in some towns and rural areas in the state.

DES4 UP-LD MLA BJP legislator Janmejay Singh dies of cardiac arrest Lucknow/Deoria: BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar seat, Janmejay Singh, has died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Lucknow, party spokesperson Chandra Mohan said Friday. He was 75. LEGAL: LGD1 SC-JUDGE SC rejects plea seeking inquiry into conduct of ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi as judge New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking setting up of a three-judge panel to inquire into the conduct of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a judge of the apex court. Gogoi is now a Rajya Sabha MP.

BUSINESS: DCM1 BIZ-TAX-REFUND Income Tax refunds worth Rs 88,652 cr issued to 24.64 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Friday said it has issued refunds worth Rs 88,652 crore to over 24 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal. DCM8 BIZ-MOODY'S-BANK PSBs to need capital up to Rs 2.1 trn over next 2 yrs; govt support to continue: Moody's New Delhi: Public sector banks will need external capital of up to Rs 2.1 trillion over the next two years and the most likely source to plug this shortfall will be government support, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.

FOREIGN: FGN10 US-DNC-BIDEN-LD NOMINATION Biden accepts Dem presidential nomination, says Trump has cloaked US in darkness Washington: Joe Biden pledged that he will be an "ally of the light" as he officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party, urging the American voters to unite to overcome a "season of darkness" that President Donald Trump has cloaked the US for "much too long". By Lalit K Jha FGN3 UK-INDIA-BIOTECH-AWARD India, UK based biotech firm wins 'Star Trek' creator's better humanity award London: An India and UK headquartered genomics biotech company is among four worldwide projects awarded the USD 1-million 2020 Roddenberry Prize designed to advance the vision of 'Star Trek' creator Gene Roddenberry to better humanity. By Aditi Khanna ABH ABH.