Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslides between Ramban-Ramsu

The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) has been blocked due to landslides between Ramban and Ramsu since Thursday morning. According to Police sources, the overnight rainfall has aggravated the situation due to which the shooting stones have blocked the road at Panthial, Trishul Mod, Marog, Monkey Mod, Iron shed Digdol, Anokhy Fall and Battery Chashma.

Sources informed that about 250 to 300 Srinagar bound trucks carrying essential commodities were stranded between Chanderkot and Panthial. Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles halted in Udhampur due to landslides. (ANI)