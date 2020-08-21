Fire breaks out in Masjid Bunder area of Mumbai, no injuries reported
A fire broke out at the Raj Gaur Chamber building in the Masjid Bunder area of Mumbai, Maharashtra around 2 pm on Friday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:38 IST
A fire broke out at the Raj Gaur Chamber building in the Masjid Bunder area of Mumbai, Maharashtra around 2 pm on Friday.
However, no injuries reported in the incident as the fire was extinguished within 26 minutes, said Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) in a statement.
The incident occurred after a fire broke out in common electric meter box at Raj Gaur Chamber, MFB said.
