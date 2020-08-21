9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire mishap in Telangana

9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire mishap in TelanganaPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:01 IST
Nine people died in a fire mishapin the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-AndhraPradesh border on Friday, a senior government official said
Six bodies have been recovered by rescue teams so far andefforts were on to pull out the others from the undergroundplant, Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman said
The fire broke out late on Thursday night when at least17 people were inside the plant and eight of them managed tocome out, officials said.
