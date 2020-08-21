Fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant deeply unfortunate: PM
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire tragedy, in which nine persons were killed, as "deeply unfortunate" and hoped that the injured recover at the earliest. The incident took place late Thursday night in the plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border. "Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister said in a tweet.
