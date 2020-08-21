Mizoram's active COVID-19 case tally stands at 475
The number of COVID-19 active cases in Mizoram stands at 475, the State Information and Public Relations Department said.ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:06 IST
The number of COVID-19 active cases in Mizoram stands at 475, the State Information and Public Relations Department said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram stands at 895 while 420 patients have been cured/discharged.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours.