Mizoram's active COVID-19 case tally stands at 475

The number of COVID-19 active cases in Mizoram stands at 475, the State Information and Public Relations Department said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram stands at 895 while 420 patients have been cured/discharged.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 29-lakh mark with the country reporting 68,898 cases in the last 24 hours.